Dubai: DFM-listed contractor Drake and Scull International (DSI) announced Monday it swung to a second quarter (Q2) 2024 net profit of Dh 3.79 billion, following the completion of a financial restructuring plan.

In Q2 2024, excluding the profit from the write-back of liabilities under the approved restructuring settlement plan of Dh3.76 billion, the MEP (mechanical, engineering and plumbing) contractors were "able to achieve a semi-annual net profit of Dh30 million", it listed on the Dubai Financial Markets.

Drake and Scull posted a net loss of Dh43.4 million during Q2 2023. At various points, it was on the edge of liquidation, something that had befallen the other major UAE contractor, Arabtec.

However, late last year, Drake and Scull finally pulled through, with the local court allowing the company's current owners to script a turnaround and bring all the money owed to their side. The restructuring plan was subsequently approved, and the rights issue was followed.

Shafiq Abdelhamid, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "I am pleased to announce the company's return to profitability immediately after the completion of the restructuring plan process, which was full of serious challenges that extended for more than six years. In addition, the company was suffering from catastrophic financial, legal, and operational conditions inside and outside the UAE."

He said, "We had the courage and transparency to disclose previous accumulated losses of Dh5.5 billion that almost led to the company's bankruptcy.

According to the company, debts, legal provisions, and bank interest were written off for Dh 4.1 billion. The company also reported an increase in equity from a deficit of Dh4.4 billion as of December 31, 2023, to a positive value of Dh180 million as of June 30 this year.

The current management has taken additional provisions to generate other revenues from contingent additional provisions as a precautionary measure before the completion of the restructuring process. The statement explained that it has also managed to increase the company's capital by 15 per cent above the required percentage for the restructuring plan.

Company revenues grew by 13 per cent compared to the same period last year, and it has fully settled all bank borrowings except for its subsidiary in Germany, which only has bank loans amounting to Dh7.5 million.