Dubai: A total of 2,926 real estate transactions worth over Dh9.1 billion were conducted during the week ending December 23, 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The DLD report revealed that 159 plots were sold for Dh877.59 million, while 2,233 apartments and villas were purchased for Dh5.44 billion. The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for Dh100 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh96.5 million in Al Safouh First, and a land sold for Dh100 million in Business Bay.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 66 sales transactions worth Dh177.34 million, followed by Al Yufrah 2 with 21 transactions worth Dh28.72 million, and Jabal Ali First with 12 transactions worth Dh38 million. The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an Dh315 million apartment in Jumeirah First, an Dh183 million apartment in Business Bay, and an Dh85 million apartment in Palm Jumeirah. The value of mortgaged properties for the week landed at Dh2.65 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for Dh794 million. Meanwhile, 79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh172 million.