Dubai: Buildings owned by Dubai Maritime City are to be retrofitted to bring about up to 20 per cent savings on energy use. This is part of an agreement with Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).
The agreement includes installing upgraded airconditioning, lighting and thermal insulation solutions in the properties. Three cooling systems will be installed to optimise the performance of central coolers with a central control unit.
Thermal insulation will be optimised by isolating a total of 2,725 square meters of the glass surface. As for lighting solutions, a total of 1,142 traditional lights will be replaced with energy-efficient ones.
The project is expected to save 729,373 kilowatt-hours annually, which works to 20 per cent of the total current consumption of the targeted facilities. “We have always been committed to using innovative technologies to improve energy efficiency at the Commercial and Industrial Districts facilities in DMC,” said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World - UAE Region.