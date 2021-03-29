Dubai: Dubai is building what will be one of the largest energy-from-waste facilities in the world, with 1.9 million tonnes of waste to be converted into renewable energy. Investments on the plant will top Dh4 billion.
The facility – to be developed as a public-private venture - will process up to 45 per cent of Dubai’s current municipal waste generation, “significantly minimising the volume of municipal waste in landfills,” a statement from Dubai Holding said.
Located in Warsan, the project will deploy two of the largest tower cranes in the world for the installation of equipment inside the plant. "Dubai has become synonymous with breaking records over the years," said Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding. "Today, we are proud to be marking yet another milestone for the Emirate to ensure a more sustainable future for generations to come."
* Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) will provide the insurance for a part of the loan being provided by the financial institutions.
The entity is partnering Japan’s Itochu Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Inova, BESIX Group and Tech Group. "This significant investment by the group of companies that form this consortium, based on an agreement with Dubai Municipality, highlights international confidence in our market and Dubai’s continued appeal in attracting foreign direct investment, despite a more challenging global economic climate,” said Al Malik.
At the peak of the project work, 2,500 workers will be deployed. The site will use up to 16 tower cranes, including the largest tower cranes in the world for the installation of equipment inside the plant.