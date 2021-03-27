1 of 10
Tokyo: People in Tokyo flocked to admire cherry blossoms in full bloom at parks, shrines and rivers on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings against holding traditional parties under the delicate flowers.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Annual festivals have been cancelled, fluorescent tape used to cordon off picnic spots, and signs put up urging people to "refrain from gathering to enjoy the cherry blossoms".
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
But many people, mostly wearing masks, decided to make the most of Friday's clear blue skies to snap "sakura" selfies, stroll down blossom-lined paths or take boat rides under the pink-and-white blooms.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Despite a third wave of Covid-19 infections over the winter, Japan has had a comparatively small outbreak overall with around 9,000 deaths and has not imposed the blanket lockdowns seen in other countries.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
The Japanese government this week lifted a virus state of emergency in the Tokyo area but city governor Yuriko Koike has warned residents to "avoid cherry blossom viewing parties" to prevent a resurgence of the disease.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Cherry blossoms symbolise the fragility of life in Japanese culture as full blooms only last about a week before the petals start falling off trees.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
It is traditionally celebrated with hanami, or viewing parties, with picnics - and sometimes boozy festivities - organised beneath the trees.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
The season is also considered one of change as it marks the start of the new business year, with many university graduates starting their first full-time jobs and older colleagues shifting to new positions.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Visitors pose for pictures underneath cherry blossoms at Kitanomaru Park in Tokyo as the country's famed cherry trees began their annual bloom
Image Credit: AFP