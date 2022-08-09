Dubai: All property ads issued in Dubai must be backed by relevant advertising permits – and it is up to the real estate agency or portal to ensure this happens. Property portals in Dubai must authenticate the permits for these ads through an integrated link with Dubai Land Department.

With these moves, the Land Department wants to root out all possibilities of over-selling or misselling of properties through ads that promise more than they deliver. It also comes when the local offplan market is getting quite active with regular launches, of which there will be more from September.

Maximum transparency in the buying and selling of property – and in the marketing/promotion of these – is what the Dubai Land Department is aiming for.

What the Land Department doesn’t want to see at any cost are outright fake ads entering the promotional space and end up duping potential investors or tenants. (Dubai already has a fairly tight regime when it comes to how properties can be advertised or marketed. The latest requirements represent a major updating.)

“For sellers, it ensures the advertised prices of their properties are accurate and as per their confirmation,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fam Properties. “For real estate agencies, it ensures - and imposes - fair competition, where unless the agency has a valid permit to advertise a property, they cannot make any ads live.

“For the overall market, it brings a very healthy control with regulations that ultimately help attract more investors and industry professionals.”

How do the new processes work?

• To obtain the advertising permits, brokers have to have complete the signing of an e-form with that property’s owner.

• The process of signing the form with the owner is fully digitized by Dubai Land Department and requires the official confirmation of property owners via the REST app.

For the process to be completed, property owners must ensure their contact details are updated in the records of the Land Department.

“We welcome RERA’s latest circulars on new regulations to guide the marketing efforts of developers, intermediaries and private sellers, thereby safeguarding the interests of buyers and all other industry stakeholders,” said Tizian Raab, spokesperson at Azizi Developments.

“The circulars also convey and instil the necessity for fair competition among sellers.