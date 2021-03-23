What JOP account trustee can and can't do

* They must keep an up-to-date record with the names and signatures of the authorised persons at each management company.



* They should ensure authorisations issued to those represented to sign on behalf of the OAE management company are issued according to official documents duly certified and registered by RERA.



* They should not allow any person not duly authorised or registered with RERA to act alone in escrow accounts.



* The account trustee may not be the owner of any real estate project. The management company will have to submit an application to open an account with the account trustee to avoid a conflict of interest.



* The account trustee is also obligated to maintain an accurate and up-to-date record of the management company’s account and allow RERA to review those records and take copies of them when needed.