Dubai: ALTA Real Estate Development on Monday unveiled its newest high-rise tower AIRE Dubai.
Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the project is designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica with interiors by Australian studio McKimm.
Extensive amenities include a large hotel-style pool, state-of-the art gym, yoga and pilates rooms, indoor spa, ice bath, saunas and golf simulator. There is also an indoor running track with lush green meditation hubs wrapping around the 57th floor.
“We have considered an extensive array of amenities, spacious layouts, generous ceiling heights, and an abundance of light. We want everyone who steps into the building to truly feel the AIRE around them,” says Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director of Alta Real Estate.
The project offers a range of 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom single-level residences, duplexes, a triplex and full-floor penthouses. All share a design-forward aesthetic that is minimal, elegant and carefully composed to capture both natural light and sweeping views of the city, sea and the Burj Khalifa.