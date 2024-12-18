Dubai: A Dh4.7 billion luxury-themed residential community will launch in Abu Dhabi’s Al Jurf area, with one of the names associated with the project being the watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co.

It’s a mansion heavy project that Jacob & Co. and Ohana Development is building, with the official launch set for Q1-2025. There will be sky mansions, canal-front mansions and even beachfront mansions, along with penthouses, villas and apartments.

The Dh4.7 billion community announcement caps what has been an unprecedented year for UAE's property market, as the freehold boom extends to just about every emirate.

In a sign of the times, more UAE developers are focusing on building mansions within their residential community projects these days, as wealthy buyers start looking at offplan options, whether they are on an island or inland.

Jacob & Co., incidentally, is not a newcomer to the UAE real estate landscape, having been associated with Binghatti on a skyscraper in Dubai. The 'Burj Binghatti' aims to set a few records when completed.

Maker of watches costing millions Jacob & Co.'s brand journey started in 1986, and now it's known for making timepieces that cost millions, with the priciest one at around $20 million. In the recent past, the company ventured into UAE real estate, having its name associated with ultra-luxe projects.

The new project in Abu Dhabi - ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’ – is ‘strategically located’ between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The developer says the location in Al Jurf ensures future residents will be close to the Al Maktoum International Airport, the world’s biggest aviation hub in the making. “Its prime location is further enhanced by direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the main highway connecting the two emirates,” says a statement.

Prices of the properties have not been revealed, with the developer intent of releasing them closer to the actual launch.

“We believe in creating experiences that go beyond the ordinary, merging unique designs inspired by our collections with unparalleled luxury,” said Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.

Designer chic

Ohana Development has, over the years, been associated with designer names for its projects, specifically acclaimed fashion maven Elie Saab. A project was launched in Abu Dhabi earlier this year framed around the Elie Saab association.