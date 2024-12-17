Imtiaz Developments , a prominent name in Dubai’s real estate sector, celebrates the early completion and handover of Westwood Grande, a 20-storey residential landmark in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Delivered two months ahead of schedule, this achievement underscores the developer’s reputation for quality, innovation, and timely execution.

In a remarkable stride forward, Imtiaz Developments is on track to deliver four additional projects by the second quarter of 2025, a full six months ahead of schedule. These projects include:

• Westwood Grande 2 Residence

• Pearl House 1 Residence

• Pearl House 2 Residence

• Hyde Walk Residence

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, commented on these achievements: "The early handover of Westwood Grande is a reflection of our team's dedication and precision in project execution. Our accelerated timeline for the upcoming projects reaffirms our commitment to creating vibrant communities and delivering exceptional value for our residents and investors."

Westwood Grande: Setting new benchmark

Westwood Grande features fully furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments, designed with boutique aesthetics, premium finishes, and spacious layouts. The development includes a range of world-class amenities:

- State-of-the-art gymnasium

- Smart home technology

- Rooftop swimming pool

- Landscaped gardens

- 24-hour advanced security systems

Strategic expansion across Dubai

With six projects in progress in JVC, four in Dubailand Residential Complex, and 18 waterfront developments in Dubai Islands, Imtiaz Developments continues to expand strategically, offering high-quality living spaces and lucrative investment opportunities.

The successful early delivery of Westwood Grande and the anticipated Q2 2025 completion of four additional projects solidify Imtiaz Developments’ standing as a premium boutique developer dedicated to excellence.