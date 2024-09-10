Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Alpha Jossor Investments has signed up with a UK firm to explore the development of a multi-billion dollar sports and entertainment complex in the Kingdom.

The scope of the project will also include a sports academy, a digital ID platform showcasing young sporting talent, and an extensive real estate portfolio built around the academy.

The promoters say the cumulative cost of the development will be upwards of $3 billion.

The sporting complex will include a football academy, itself part of what is being designed as a ‘smart city’ anchored around sports.

Abdulrahman Al-Qarni, Chairman of Alpha Jossor Investments, and Dmitry Saksonov of Blockchain Sports Ecosystem sign up for planned venture. Image Credit: Supplied

The real estate aspect includes the launch of a digital platform for buying, selling, and management of properties within the digital domain. It will include additional private developments around the football academy, with investments estimated at $1.6 billion. These will include 1,500 villas and about 3,330 apartments.

“Alpha Jossor Investments is dedicated to bridging global expertise and local private investor landscape through high-impact investments,” said Faisal Janahi, CEO of Alpha Jossor Investments, in a statement.

Alpha Jossor Investments takes on the role of ‘strategic partner’ for the private sector, connecting them with international companies and tapping foreign and local investments for ‘innovative projects’.

The UK-based Blockchain Sports Ecosystem is the partner in the venture.