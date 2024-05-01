Dubai: The Abu Dhabi master-developer Aldar has launched its second residential community in Dubai, called the 'Athlon' and what it says is designed for those seeking 'active living'.

What this means is that future residents will have access to a 'dynamic program of activities curated by wellness experts'. The project thus goes all in on 'fitness-focused living'. The location is near Global Village.

Sales of units making up the first phase will start May 7, with prices from Dh2.8 million. The project is being pitched to end-user buyers, with 1,492 units in all. These will be split into three- to four- bedroom townhouses, three- to five-bedroom 'standard' villas, and four- to six-bedroom 'premium' villas.

It was in late October that Aldar launched the 'Haven', its first venture in Dubai and whose first two offplan releases had more or less instant sellout.

No shortage of the green at the Athlon. There will be a central park and four additional themed parks at the Aldar project. Image Credit: Supplied

According to Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development, “The unveiling of Athlon marks a definitive moment in our ambitious Dubai expansion strategy. We are confident that Athlon's groundbreaking concept will captivate a diverse range of investors and homeowners, setting a new standard for active living in the region."