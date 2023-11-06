A new 40-storey luxury residential project, Volga Tower , was launched with attractive facilities in Dubai. An off-plan project by Tiger Properties, the tower is located at Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), with furnished apartments and private pools made available at five-year payment plans.

"Since the year's beginning, we have been eager to launch high-quality real estate projects that suit the needs of investors and end users," says Amer Waleed, CEO of Tiger Properties. "Our brand-new project, Volga Tower, stands out for its amenities, design, setting, affordable costs, and adaptable payment options.

Supplied

"We hope Volga Tower's excellent design, high-quality finishing, and convenient location close to prominent landmarks and important destinations will attract investors and end users, and we continue to meet Dubai's rising demand for housing and real estate units."

The Volga Tower project consists of a total of 390 flats, four parking floors, 40 furnished apartment floors with private pools, one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, and two commercial retail units.

Aside from the residential units, there are other recreational facilities like private pools for the apartments, an outdoor swimming pool, a kids playing area, a running and walking track, a gymnasium, and a place outdoors for your barbeque parties. But that's not all.

The tower is also close to vital places such as JBR, Mall of Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, Global Village, and Dubai Mall, making it among the most desirable residential places to invest in or live in at the heart of Dubai.

In the month before last, Tiger Properties launched the 28-storey and 263-residential-unit Lilium Tower in Jumeirah Triangle Village, a real estate project with a total investment of Dh250 million, and a month before that. The group completed the 'V Tower' building, which has 17 floors and can hold 370 residential units, with an investment cost of Dh180 million.

Aside from 'Lilium Tower' and 'V Tower' Tiger Properties' latest projects also included 'Renad Tower' in Abu Dhabi and 'Elbrus Tower' in Dubai. It is now looking to tap into the strong demand it has seen at its prior projects and within the UAE in general, with its latest project as well.

"With our clients' confidence in our projects, the strength and longevity of the real estate market in Dubai and the UAE, Tiger Properties is committed to keeping up with the surge in demand and working to meet it," explains Waleed.

"The high-quality and distinctive projects that our firm has developed are constantly in demand, and as a result, we have successfully sold residential units in several projects in record time."

As the Dubai property market continues its resurgence, the emirate has been witnessing high levels of growth in both value and volume of sales transactions. The Dubai real estate sector saw an increase of more than 80 percent in the value of existing property transactions in October compared to the year before, according to Property Finder research.

The month saw 7,128 real estate transactions worth Dh29.7 billion, recording a 17.46 percent increase in value compared to the same month last year. According to the latest data, 60 percent of property buyers were looking for an apartment, while 40 percent were interested in villas or townhouses.

Tiger Properties is part of the larger family-owned Tiger Group, which was founded in 1976 and, over the years, branched into project construction, real estate development, facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education, and health care.

By completing 270 projects over 45 years and employing 8,000 at 40 companies, the larger company also extended its operational geographical zone to cover the Gulf region, the Middle East, and Turkey.