Pakistan Business Council directors hold meeting with Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, at the Ministry’s office in Dubai Image Credit:

Dubai: Pakistan Business Council in Dubai has announced to organise a UAE-Pak Trade and Investment seminar soon in a bid to boost trade relations between the two countries.

The moves comes after the board of directors of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) in Dubai met with Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, at the Ministry’s office in Dubai earlier this week to discuss various business opportunities and ways to strengthen trade between the UAE and Pakistan.

Trading partner

Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “We remain prepared to provide full assistance to the Pakistan Business Council members in enabling more Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen to explore the opportunities available in the UAE market.” The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Gulf region and a major source of investments and remittances. The trade volume between the two countries amounted to around $8.19 billion in the year 2019.

The Pakistan Business Council consists of a large group of Pakistani businessmen, businesswomen, investors and professionals based in the UAE. The council members represent companies from various and diverse sectors like real estate, insurance and finance, industrial machinery, automobiles, business machines, education, print & electronic media, digital advertising and various Pakistani technology start ups.

New milestone

Ahmed Sheikhani, President, Pakistan Business Council, said: “I, on behalf of directors and the PBC members, thank Dr Al Zeyoudi for his support to the Pakistani business community. This meeting is a new milestone in UAE-Pakistan trade relations. We will work together with Minister of State for Foreign Trade in bolstering the trade and mutual investments between the two countries.”

Pakistan Business Council directors, who attended the meeting included: M. Iqbal Dawood, Imran Chaudhary, Sultan Mahmood, Muhammad Nafees, Mustafa Altaf and Shabbir Merchant.

Seminar in June

Sheikhani told Gulf News that the PBC would try to hold the UAE-Pak Trade and Investment seminar in June this year. He said that businessmen and officials from Pakistan and UAE would be invited to the seminar to discuss trade and investment opportunities. “We are also working on arranging visits of businessmen from UAE to Pakistan and vice versa as our target is to increase bilateral trade between the two countries by exploring new avenues.”