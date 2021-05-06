Imran will also meet the Pakistani community in Jeddah in addition to official meetings

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to embark on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 9. Image Credit: PID

Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to begin his high profile official visit on Friday.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office, Imran Khan will embark on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 9 on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa has already reached Saudi Arabia on May 5.

Meetings

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also meet the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. He will also interact with Pakistani Diaspora in Jeddah.

Historic relations

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Community interaction

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both countries. Regular high-level bilateral visits continue to play a pivotal role in providing impetus to the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Expected MOUs

Pakistan’s New Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lieutenant General (retd) Bilal Akbar, in an interview with the Saudi media, said three memorandum of understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the premier’s visit.