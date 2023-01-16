Dubai: An e-commerce ecosystem that will accelerate the growth of the sector across the MENA region was launched in Dubai on Monday.

The DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem will help buoy the region’s e-commerce space -- currently valued at $32 billion and expected to reach $50 billion by 2025.

DMCC is currently home to over 290 companies in the e-commerce space including Deliveroo, Instashop, Cafu, Class Pass and JUSTLIFE.

The DMCC e-commerce ecosystem aims to capitalise on burgeoning demand in the sector. It will allow small and medium e-commerce companies to operate from a convenient location with easy access to workspaces, order fulfilment services and delivery options. With its leading trade infrastructure and its focus on increasing the ease of doing business, DMCC is well placed to facilitate the sector’s growth.

The new ecosystem is being launched in partnership with the Middle East’s largest self-storage provider, The Box. Alongside providing members with access to a wide range of storage solutions, from lockers to warehouses, The Box and DMCC will offer an accelerator programme designed to support e-commerce entrepreneurs and SMEs.

The Box DMCC Accelerator Programme will provide subsidised rates for storage and DMCC licensing, as well as one-on-one mentorship sessions, tailored workshops and access to exclusive networking opportunities with DMCC’s community of over 22,000 businesses.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “Rapid digitalisation across the UAE and the wider region is driving growth in the e-commerce sector at an unprecedented rate. This growth is being compounded by trends such as social media influencers selling products through their channels, as well as established brands increasingly turning to online sales. As such, there is a timely and apparent need for a comprehensive platform that provides everything e-commerce businesses need to succeed. This is precisely what the DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem aims to deliver, so we are proud to bring this to the market with our partner, The Box.”