Nafis was announced as part of UAE's Projects of the 50 to create more jobs for Emiratis

Shoppers at Deira City Centre. Majid Al Futtaim the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has announced the expansion of its people development programme that is set to create thousands of career opportunities for Emirati talent. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has announced the expansion of its people development programme that is set to create thousands of career opportunities for Emirati talent across multiple industries in the UAE and beyond in response the UAE Government’s federal NAFIS programme.

Majid Al Futtaim has committed to a series of initiatives focused on the professional advancement of its local talent. In line with the Programme’s mission, to encourage public and private sector partnerships that will strengthen the long-term development of the workforce, Majid Al Futtaim will recruit 3,000 Emiratis seeking to build their careers in the private sector throughout the coming five years.

In removing barriers and making private sector jobs more attractive to Emirati talent, this partnership is a welcome step in inviting the private sector to more actively contribute to delivery of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50.

Currently accounting for 3 per cent of the total 13,700 UAE-based MAFers, Emiratisation at Majid Al Futtaim is ahead of the program’s first-year target of 2 percent and on track to meet the Programme’s second-year goals.

“We have a collective sense of responsibility to support and upskill the talented and ambitious national workforce that exists in the UAE. There have been commendable efforts over the years to create more opportunities for UAE nationals within the public and private sectors. The NAFIS programme announced by the UAE government this week will make careers in the private sector even more attractive to young Emiratis, whose contributions are crucial to building a sustainable future. We remain committed to increasing Emirati representation in our company over the next five years," said Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim said.

Hiring local talent a priority

“Employing local talent is a priority at Majid Al Futtaim and we view it as a competitive advantage that is integral to our long-term success. We are proud to support the UAE Government’s vision to build the region’s most competitive economy,” he said.

Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to develop local talent across its markets has seen some of the best and brightest Emirati talent appointed to the most senior leadership roles across its 18 UAE-based shopping malls.

In addition to dedicated talent development programmes that ensure opportunities for continuous learning, the Company’s human capital strategy also focuses on recruiting, developing and promoting new local talent. Majid Al Futtaim’s Tomouhi Graduate Programme is centred on a Train-to-Hire process for young Emirati graduates looking for the first step in building their careers. These initiatives and more, enable Majid Al Futtaim to continually invest in the communities in which it operates.