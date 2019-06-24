The Competition Regulation Committee, during its first annual meeting for the year held at the headquarters of the Ministry in Dubai under the chairmanship of Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehi, Undersecretary of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economy, reviewed the request by Uber and Careem for economic concentration in connection with the proposed acquisition. After studying the market conditions for private taxi transport services, the committee found that the acquisition would not result in a situation of economic concentration in excess of the percentages stipulated in competition law (40 per cent), and then recommended approval of the application.