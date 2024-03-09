MCA, a leading business consulting and professional services firm in the GCC, proudly commemorates its 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth, innovation, and success.

Established in 2009 with humble beginnings in Dubai, UAE, MCA started as a small office on Sheikh Zayed Road. Over the years, through dedication and commitment to excellence, MCA has grown exponentially, expanding its footprint across the GCC region. Today, MCA operates from five strategic locations, including offices in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

In June 2022, MCA moved to its new headquarters in Dubai CommerCity, a testament to its continued growth and success. The new headquarters provides a state-of-the-art workspace for MCA's team. Today MCA’s workforce spread across our multiple offices in the GCC comprises over 150 skilled experts. This milestone reflects MCA's dedication to providing a conducive work environment for its employees, retaining talent and further strengthening its presence in the region by focusing on delivering excellence to its expanding customer base.

One of the defining moments in MCA's journey was the signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FICCI-LEAD, IAN, and Turbo Start, aimed at fostering the startup ecosystem for Indian businesses in the UAE. This partnership underscores MCA's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

In addition to expanding its geographical presence, MCA has been recognized and honored as a Superbrand, cementing its position as one of the UAE's leading homegrown brands. The company's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has been a driving force behind its success.

Furthermore, MCA has expanded its multidisciplinary portfolio of services, with talented experts leading new areas such as Financial Services, Business Strategy, and HR Advisory. The company has also ventured into new territories, including setting up in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to provide financial services.

Managing Partner, S Venkatesh said, “As we celebrate MCA's 15th anniversary, we reflect on our journey of growth and success. Looking ahead, our focus remains on further strengthening and expanding our business while staying true to our core values.

"We are committed to enabling and retaining exceptional talent, as they are the driving force behind our ability to provide our customers with the best in knowledge, strategy, and service. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, we aim to contribute to sustainable, compliant, and growing economies across the GCC and beyond.”

As part of its commitment to innovation, MCA has signed MoUs to partner with leading companies offering innovative solutions in Cybersecurity, Technology and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Additionally, MCA has undertaken strategic acquisitions in the UAE as part of its business expansion initiatives.

In addition to its impressive growth and achievements, MCA has also played a pivotal role as the founding member of the Global Indian-origin Network (GION). As the first Indian-origin global accounting network collaborating with independent member firms worldwide, GION has significantly enhanced MCA's global reach and capabilities.