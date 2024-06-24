The World Bank announced on Monday $700 million of budget support for Egypt, part of a 3-year, $6 billion programme that the bank pledged earlier this year.

The World Bank said in a statement that the $700 million is designed to help Egypt boost private sector participation, macroeconomic and fiscal resilience, and a greener growth trajectory.

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation and World Bank Governor, Rania Al-Mashat hailed the financing as a “significant step forward” for Egypt’s economic development, while reaffirming how the program aligns with its goals to propel the country towards building a more competitive economy.

Over the coming three years, the World Bank Group intends to provide more than $6 billion of support to Egypt, including $3 billion for financial support to government’s programs and $3 billion for the private sector (including mobilization) – subject to Board approval.