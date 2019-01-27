“Liquidity in the UAE chases small caps because it is a retail market for individuals after all however mishaps with Alphas or blue chips has led investors to worry about hidden “problems” such as valuations which causes impairments among other issues. A high yield stock does not always mean the stock should be bought because there are companies sitting on piles of cash but have no strategy and thus are not sustainable investments for the long term buyer,” said Essam Kassabieh, Senior Financial Analyst – Research Department at Menacorp.