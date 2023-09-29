Dubai: UAE’s EDGE Group has acquired a 50 per cent ownership stake in SIATT, a Brazilian expert in smart weaponry and advanced high-tech systems. The formal agreement was sealed at SIATT's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos.
"EDGE is committed to collaborating with strategically important industry players in Brazil, through investments or partnerships, in order to develop advanced defence capabilities and other related technologies,” said Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group. “As part of our Latin America development roadmap, particularly in the Brazilian market, we are embarking on the development and manufacture of the next generation of high-performance and price-competitive smart weapons and solutions.”
This acquisition follows a collaboration pact signed in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year and is an outcome of the subsequent co-development arrangement between EDGE and the Brazilian Navy. The collaboration is centered on advanced long-range anti-ship missile technology for the MANSUP national anti-ship missile project, with SIATT supplying expertise in guidance, navigation, control, and telemetry systems.
“EDGE’s investment in our expertise and our renowned capabilities is a testament to the high quality of our products and systems. In turn, it will enable us to benefit from EDGE’s scale and international multi-domain experience to jointly develop the next generation of smart weapons solutions for our respective Armed Forces, and other defense customers,” said Rogerio Salvador, CEO and one of the founders of SIATT. “SIATT, as a Brazilian Strategic Defence Company – EED, remains fully committed to contributing to national sovereignty”
Established in 2015, SIATT, headquartered in São José dos Campos, specializes in system integration with high technological sophistication, offering solutions for the defense and aerospace sectors. SIATT's product range includes smart weaponry like missiles and guided munitions, integrated into aircraft, naval vessels, tanks, and other land vehicles. Additionally, SIATT excels in radar, sensor, and avionics system technologies.