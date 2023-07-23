In recent years, the veterinary services market in the UAE has experienced remarkable growth due to increasing demand for top-quality pet care and growing awareness of animal welfare.

Reports indicate the veterinary services market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to reach around $4.67 billion by 2027, with an impressive CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.8 per cent. The UAE’s pet care industry is valued at over $300 million, showcasing its substantial growth potential as pet ownership continues to rise.

Several factors contribute to this growth, including the shifting perception of pets as valued family members, the emphasis on animal welfare, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, the rise of specialized services, and the adoption of tech advancements in veterinary care. Here’s a deep dive into each of the segments.

Pet ownership

Pets are increasingly considered as valued members of the family, leading to the ‘humanization’ of pets and higher expectations for their care. With a rising upper middle-class and disposable income, more people are choosing to adopt or purchase pets, creating a larger customer base for veterinary services.

Emotional companion

Pets have become companions and sources of emotional support for individuals and families. This shift has resulted in a greater emphasis on ensuring the health and well-being of pets, thus driving the demand for veterinary services.

Advanced healthcare infrastructure

The UAE has made significant investments in its healthcare infrastructure, and this extends to the veterinary sector. The country boasts state-of-the-art veterinary clinics and hospitals equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, ensuring effective treatment options. The availability skilled veterinarians has played a vital role in attracting pet owners seeking high-quality veterinary care.

Emphasis on animal welfare:

The UAE has implemented various regulations to safeguard the rights and well-being of animals. This focus on animal welfare has led to increased awareness among the population, resulting in higher demand for veterinary services that prioritize ethical practices and the provision of comprehensive care for animals.

Alternative therapies

There has been an emergence of specialized clinics and practices in the UAE. These facilities cater to specific needs such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, dermatology, and dentistry, providing specialized care for pets. Additionally, alternative therapies - acupuncture, physiotherapy, and hydrotherapy - are gaining popularity as complementary treatment options, further expanding the services offered in the veterinary sector.

Innovations such as telemedicine, electronic health records, and remote monitoring devices have revolutionized the delivery of veterinary care. These enable pet owners to access expert advice remotely and allow veterinarians to monitor pets’ health conditions more effectively, enhancing convenience and improving overall care.

As pet ownership continues to rise and the demand for high-quality veterinary care intensifies, the UAE is likely to witness further expansion and diversification in its veterinary services sector. This growth presents opportunities for veterinary professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors to contribute to the overall well-being of pets - and foster a thriving animal care ecosystem in the UAE.