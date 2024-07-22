Dubai: The UAE and Mauritius on Monday signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to promote economic growth and create more opportunities for the two friendly nations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Mauritius's Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Monday witnessed the signing of the agreement between the two countries.
“I witnessed with Mauritius's Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Mauritius. Our goal is to promote economic growth and create more opportunities for the two friendly peoples. This is the first agreement of its kind with an African country. Our relations with Africa are constantly evolving, and we are keen to develop them," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his official X account.
