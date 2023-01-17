Microsoft Corp plans to cut about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, UK broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The reported layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand.
Microsoft could cut recruiting staff by as much as one-third even as many teams have initiated a hiring freeze, according to a separate report by Insider on Tuesday, which cited one person familiar with the plans.
READ MORE
- Twitter hit with dozens of legal complaints by ex-employees
- Meta, Microsoft vacating offices in US amid remote work, layoffs
- Amazon announces cutting more than 18,000 jobs
- Global crypto firms off to rocky start in 2023 with outflows, layoffs and a lawsuit
- Facebook parent Meta fires more than 11,000 employees in one of the biggest layoffs this year
Microsoft declined to comment on the reports.
The company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 internationally, as of June 30, according to filings.
Microsoft had said in July last year that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount later.
In October, news site Axios reported that the company had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.
The company is set to report quarterly results on Jan. 24.