Abu Dhabi: Tadweer Group has announced the closed bidding for the planned development of Abu Dhabi's first greenfield Material Recovery Facility (MRF).

The state-of-the-art facility will recover recyclable materials derived from municipal solid waste, maximising waste diversion from landfills through recycling and preparing feedstock for the Abu Dhabi Waste to Energy facility.

The MRF will enable increased recycling, promote a circular economy, and support Tadweer Group's broader ambition of diverting 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi's waste from landfills by 2030.

Development aligns with Tadweer Group's plan for a circular cluster, a series of facilities that will contribute to the circular economy and ensure minimal waste ends in landfills.

The long-term objectives include providing feedstock for other waste conversion processes and products, such as waste, to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO, Tadweer Group,said: "A key part of our circular cluster, the development of the greenfield Material Recovery Facility is clear progress for the Emirate. The facility will also directly contribute to our long-term ambitions of waste conversion as we take steps forward to achieve a circular economy, echoing the pillars of the UAE's net zero agenda."

The facility will promote local and foreign private sector investment and create employment and training opportunities for UAE nationals. Its expected capacity will be 1.3 million metric tonnes per year.

Additionally, the facility will cover an area of over 90,000 square metres, making it one of the largest MRFs in the region. It will be located within the Al Mafraq Industrial area, 36 kilometres from the centre of Abu Dhabi.