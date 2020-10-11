Dubai: Shuaa Capital on Sunday announced that it has launched a $200 million ‘Shuaa Financing Opportunities Fund’ targeting special situations in the GCC. The fund has already attracted a total of $68 million in commitments from investors.
Following Shuaa ‘s recent success in the private credit space in deploying and returning in excess of $250 million to investors and generating mid-teen returns of about 15 per cent in addition to $3 billion of structured and raised funding across all portfolio companies, the company is excited to be launching its first dedicated financing fund.
The key objective of Shuaa Financing Opportunities Fund, a closed ended fund with a four-year tenor, is to generate income yield and preserve capital, through a well identified mandate covering targeted and strategic investments in senior, mezzanine and unitranche Sharia-compliant financing for corporates and developers operating in the GCC region.
Shuaa inancing Opportunities Fund is the fourth fund to be announced by SHUAA in 2020. The firm continues to attract capital from investors, and has raised over $140 million in the last 3 months, demonstrating the Company’s strength, expertise and track record In the region.
“Against the backdrop of a changing regulatory and business environment, several project deals and assets in liquidity-hit sectors are unable to progress or fulfil certain obligations, particularly due to the challenges posed by COVID-19,” said assim Alseddiqi, Chief Executive Officer of Shuaa.
“Despite the challenging market conditions for borrowers, Shuaa believes that there are attractive opportunities in the GCC market that will generate appropriate risk-adjusted returns for its investors, in key sectors including healthcare, real estate, hospitality, construction and shipping.”
The ‘Shuaa Financing Opportunities Fund’ investors base is expected to include regional and international limited partners, including regional non-banking financial institutions, family offices, investment companies and high net worth qualified individuals (HNWI).