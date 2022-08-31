Dubai: Sharjah’s Bee’ah Group has added a new Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) facility to its waste management complex in Al Sajaa, Sharjah.

The SRF facility will transform commercial residue waste into a high-quality alternative green fuel in cement factories, where the fuel will be injected into the kilns during production.

The facility is among ten other recycling facilities managed and operated by Bee’ah Recycling that have so far contributed to a 76 per cent landfill waste diversion in the emirate, the highest in the Middle East.

“This recycling facility realised the twin benefit of reducing carbon emissions for the cement production industry, while increasing landfill waste rate diversion,” said Daker El-Rabaya, CEO of Bee’ah Recycling. “It is a huge leap forward for our recycling business, which has been focused on working towards a circular economy and zero-waste to landfill. Now, we are furthering our impact by producing specialised green, alternative fuels.”

“The SRF facility follows a purely commercial model that is fully independent of gate fees,” El-Rabaya added.

First of its kind in the region

The SRF Facility’s waste processing model is the first of its kind in the region. It produces an alternative green fuel that is high-value, low moisture and low in chlorine content, which is a sustainable and lower emissions alternative to coal that is typically used in cement production. The SRF facility currently has a production capacity of 85,000 tonnes of alternative green fuel every year, which amounts to 250 tonnes per day.

Sharjah Cement, which is located close to Bee’ah Recycling’s Waste Management Complex, has entered an agreement to receive 73,000 tonnes of alternative green fuel from the SRF facility every year.

Prior to beginning operations, the SRF facility underwent hundreds of tests over two years. Using residue from commercial waste and other Bee’ah Recycling facilities, the SRF has already produced hundreds of tonnes of alternative green fuel for trial firing. Tests were also conducted at various international laboratories to verify viability and quality standards.