Addis Ababa: On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday led the UAE delegation at the World Without Hunger Conference, which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in the presence of senior government officials, experts, and representatives from various regional and international organisations focused on agriculture and food security.

Sheikh Khaled’s participation in the World Without Hunger Conference reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to supporting global efforts to strengthen food security and bolster the agriculture, food, and supply chain sectors.

His presence also reflects the UAE and its leadership’s long-standing foreign policy commitment to assisting African nations in overcoming challenges across various fields, particularly those related to food security.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised the importance of this conference as a global platform that gathers leaders, experts, and specialists to strengthen international cooperation on food security through advancing innovative strategies and sustainable technologies to enhance the stability of food supply chains.

He also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to supporting sustainable solutions that contribute to global food security and mitigate the effects of climate change and other factors that impact the sustainability of food production worldwide.

Sheikh Khaled expressed gratitude to the Republic of Ethiopia for hosting this global conference and inviting the UAE to participate.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was accompanied by an official delegation, including Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ethiopia; and Omran Anwar Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Foreign Minister of Advanced Sciences and Technology.

About the conference

Organised in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the African Union Commission, the government of Ethiopia, and with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the conference aims to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to ensure global food security, seeking to foster enhanced collaboration and strategic partnerships among various stakeholders and institutions worldwide.

The conference addresses a range of vital issues related to agricultural production, the relation between the energy sector and food security, financing, food safety, infrastructure and the technologies utilised in agriculture and food production.