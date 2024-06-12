Sharjah developer Arada has completed issuing its second public financing deal, a $400 million Sukuk, which has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Dubai. This is the first issuance under Arada’s newly established $1 billion Sukuk programme.

The five-year fixed-rate RegS Sukuk issuance was priced at par with a coupon of 8.000 per cent, inside the initial guidance area of 8.675 per cent, for a spread of 355 bps over US Treasuries.

The trade achieved one of the highest price tightening by a real estate issuer from the GCC, and also priced with a spread which is more than 150bps inside the previously priced debut Sukuk.

The sukuk issuance saw strong demand from regional and international investors, with a subscription order book of $1.45 billion, 3.5 times the offer size.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “We are pleased to have enjoyed a successful return to the market with the closure of our second sukuk. This landmark issuance is once again a testament to the strong level of interest from institutional investors around the world in Arada’s stable track record, good governance and compelling growth story.”