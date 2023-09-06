Riyadh: Saudi Telecom is taking a nearly 10 per cent stake in Spain’s Telefonica for roughly $2.25 billion as the struggling Madrid-based phone carrier prepares to lay out a new strategy for future growth.

The Saudi government-controlled company purchased about 569.3 million shares and is using financial instruments that will altogether hand it a 9.9 per cent interest in Telefonica once approved by regulators, according to a filing posted late Tuesday. The transaction was funded with a combination of the company’s own resources and bank debt, according to the company. Telefonica was up 1.7 per cent at $4.17 on the news at 3:31 pm in New York.

Stake acquisitions of more than 5 per cent may require approval from the country’s cabinet. The carrier has long counted two Spanish banks, CaixaBank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as its anchor investors, and they altogether own less than 10 per cent of the company.

Saudi Telecom made clear in a statement that it doesn’t plan to gain control or take on a majority stake in Telefonica. “We see this as a compelling investment opportunity to use our strong balance sheet whilst maintaining our dividend policy,” it said.

The acquisition comes as Telefonica’s executive chairman, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, is preparing to lay out a new vision and strategy for his company at a November meeting, the company’s first capital markets day in over a decade. Pallete, who has held the top job since April 2016, has for years struggled to attract investors and meaningfully grow profits in Spain, the firm’s biggest market. Shares have plunged by about 60 per cent since he took over.

Saudi Telecom is 64 per cent owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company is the biggest telecom firm in the Middle East and has been looking to diversify its operations over the past few years. For this, it has created a new tower operations unit, spun off its data center and internet services businesses and is building out a digital bank, STC Pay.

Earlier this year, the company announced the acquisition of a portfolio of telecom assets in eastern Europe in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion. Last year, it invested in towers in Pakistan.