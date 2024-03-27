Dubai: The Saudi broadcaster MBC Group beamed in revenues of SR3.7 billion for 2023, up 6.2 per cent, with gains across all its core business segments. Gross profit spiked a substantial 43.7 per cent to SR921 million, and which results in the net turning in a 44.8 per cent increase to SR69 million.
The bottom-line numbers surpass the 'Group's targets', which resulted from significant increases from the advertising video-on-demand and subscription video-on-demand services. The Shahid platform, the leading Arabic language service, also saw a 'material decrease' in net losses.
For MBC Group, this continues the flow of good news, having started the year with a spectacular listing on the saudi Tadawul. The first day delivered a 30 per cent bounce and the stock's even been through a 100 per cent spike.
The IPO saw the company raise SR831 million.
Shahid's ad revenues
"During 2023, we delivered on our plans for broadcasting and other commercial activities, Shahid, and M&E initiatives," said Sam Barnett, CEO, MBC Group.
"Particularly on Shahid, we leveraged content, technology, and marketing efforts to drive subscription VOD subscribers. We adopted a new content release strategy for our advertising VOD platform, resulting in increased growth and a significant rise in advertising revenue.
"Our efforts have driven Shahid SVOD subscribers to surpass our targets, reaching just under 4 million, while our advertising VOD revenues have grown by 143 per cent compared to 2022, reaching SR112 million.”