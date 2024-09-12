Dubai: Saudi Arabia and China in talks to cooperate more in trade opportunities and investments.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and China’s Premier Li Qiang met officially at the Royal Court in Riyadh, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

After their meeting, they co-chaired the fourth session of the high-level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including political and security coordination, trade, energy, investment, culture, and technology.