Dubai: Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) initiates a tender for the planning and designing of three new domestic airports, with the goal of enhancing tourism in the country.

The proposed airports are set to be in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Masirah Island, and Suhar, as reported by Oman Observer.

The tender is anticipated to attract leading international consultancy firms. The chosen firm will be responsible for site selection studies, developing master plans, overseeing design, and supervising the construction of the airports.

This tender follows CAA Chairman Naif bin Ali Al Abri’s recent announcement of plans to build six new airports across Oman over the next five years.

This initiative aims to boost tourism, enhance logistics, and attract investment to these strategically significant areas.

In addition to the airport expansion, the CAA is working on plans to license a second low-cost carrier. This new airline will complement SalamAir and aim to improve domestic air travel, especially to major tourism destinations.