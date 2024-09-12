Dubai: Oman achieves the 21st position globally in the 2024 CEOWORLD magazine ranking of the world's best countries for investment and business.

This recognition highlights Oman’s efforts in creating a favourable business climate and showcases the initiatives that make it an attractive destination for international investors.

This ranking reflects Oman’s dedication to its Vision 2040, which focuses on diversifying the economy, reducing reliance on oil, and fostering a sustainable, innovation-driven future.

The ministry of commerce, industry, and investment promotion (MoCIIP) has played a crucial role in implementing reforms, building a robust framework for economic growth, supporting the private sector, and enhancing investor confidence.

Through Invest OMAN, the government’s specialised agency for large-scale investments, the country continues to simplify the investment process, offering a full range of services to support investors from initial inquiry to project completion.