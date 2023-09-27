Dubai: Two mobility focused companies drove their way to the top of the rankings in LinkedIn’s top startups in the UAE for 2023. The apparel brand, The Giving Movement, placed third, while HubPay and Pure Harvest Smart Fams were fourth and fifth.

It’s been a good phase for mobility tech enterprises, with ekar’s subscription services continuing to find traction as the debate of buying vs. renting a car gets intense. Cafu, which delivers point-to-point delivery of petrol to its subscribers, has been expanding its reach.

"These startups are keeping up with the rapid digital transformation that started during the pandemic and have continued the momentum," said Dana Moukhallati, News Editor at LinkedIn, the platform for professional networking. "The UAE is clearly a hub for some of the most diverse and progressive startups."

Who's eligible The companies must be fully independent, privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees, be operational for 7 years or less, and be headquartered in the country on whose list they appear.

It's been a good run for UAE - Saudi and Middle East - startups, with funding taps turned on to turn the next big concept into a winning business formula. This is why fintechs retain their dominance in the LinkedIn listings for the year. And 'some even making an appearance for the second year in a row such as the BNPL (buy now pay later) platform Tabby," says the statement. Other fintechs included are YAP, a digital banking app with services provided by RAKBank, and NymCard, a payment-issuing and processing platform.

The rankings are based on LinkedIn data tracking where professionals want to work as well as other metrics. "It’s based on billions of actions taken by the 950 plus million members on LinkedIn," the statement said. The list's metrics include employment growth, engagement with the company and its current employees, job interest and attraction of top talent.

Who scores in Saudi Arabia

In the Kingdom, the customer experience and social listening platform Lucidya placed tops, while the peer-to-peer vacation rental marketplace Gathern came in seventh. At number two is Tamara, the payments platform, and third placed in Zid, which is into e-retailing.