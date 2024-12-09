Dubai: Google is introducing its startup support program to Abu Dhabi, after signing a deal with Hub71, the technology cluster. The ‘Google for Startups’ platform will thus be accessible to entities operating from Hub71.

Google will thus offer ‘tailored playbooks’ to support early-stage ventures at the Abu Dhabi-based technology hub. Chosen companies will have Google’s mentoring network support, thus ‘connecting them with global industry leaders and experts’.

Through the new deal, Google will launch a dedicated accelerator program in 2025, selecting 25 high-potential startups from Hub71 for a three-month program.

“Google will also introduce Hub71 startups to its relevant investment divisions and its parent company, Alphabet, creating the potential for funding conversations centered on innovation and technology transformation,” said a statement.

That apart, all startups within the Hub71 community will be eligible for substantial Google Cloud credits, with ‘top-performing startups accessing up to $300,000 in credits – the highest tier available globally’.

Google will help host exchange meetings with Hub71 on themes such as web3, sustainability, and AI. "Hub71 and Google aim to address emerging market needs while encouraging sustainable growth practices," said a statement. "This collaboration will offer founders a distinctive program to access resources and expertise within Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem."