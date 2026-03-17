The company said its flagship AI processors could help generate $1 trillion in cumulative sales through 2027, driven by strong demand for its next-generation Blackwell and Rubin platforms. The projection aims to address growing investor scrutiny over whether the current surge in AI spending can be sustained.

Huang pointed to an unprecedented rise in computing demand, driven by the rapid adoption of AI across industries. “I believe that computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years,” he said, reflecting the scale of change reshaping the sector.

Nvidia’s broader push places it in more direct competition with established players and even its own customers, many of whom are developing in-house chips to reduce reliance on external suppliers. Rival chipmakers are also stepping up efforts to capture a share of the growing AI market.

The company is also exploring new frontiers, including chips designed for data centres in space, highlighting the scale of its ambitions. At the same time, it continues to expand partnerships across industries, including technology, software and mobility, to embed its AI capabilities into real-world applications.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.