Chip giant expands into full AI systems as demand surge drives trillion-dollar outlook
Dubai: Nvidia is repositioning itself from a chipmaker to a full-scale AI systems company, setting out an aggressive roadmap that includes new processors, complete computing systems and a $1 trillion revenue ambition tied to artificial intelligence demand.
At its annual developer event, Chief Executive Jensen Huang laid out a strategy that goes well beyond graphics processors, signalling a shift toward controlling more of the AI stack, from hardware to infrastructure and software.
The company said its flagship AI processors could help generate $1 trillion in cumulative sales through 2027, driven by strong demand for its next-generation Blackwell and Rubin platforms. The projection aims to address growing investor scrutiny over whether the current surge in AI spending can be sustained.
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Huang pointed to an unprecedented rise in computing demand, driven by the rapid adoption of AI across industries. “I believe that computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years,” he said, reflecting the scale of change reshaping the sector.
That surge is pushing Nvidia to expand its role, moving into areas traditionally dominated by other chipmakers. The company is deepening its presence in central processing units, a segment long led by Intel, while also introducing new semiconductor designs built on technology it recently acquired.
A key shift lies in Nvidia’s move to offer complete computing systems, combining processors, networking and software into integrated platforms. These systems can operate independently or alongside existing infrastructure, giving customers more flexibility in deploying AI workloads.
The company is also exploring new frontiers, including chips designed for data centres in space, highlighting the scale of its ambitions. At the same time, it continues to expand partnerships across industries, including technology, software and mobility, to embed its AI capabilities into real-world applications.
Nvidia’s broader push places it in more direct competition with established players and even its own customers, many of whom are developing in-house chips to reduce reliance on external suppliers. Rival chipmakers are also stepping up efforts to capture a share of the growing AI market.
Still, Nvidia is betting that its integrated approach will strengthen its position, particularly as demand shifts from individual components to complete AI solutions.
The company’s strategy reflects a wider shift in how AI is viewed, moving from a software tool to a foundational layer of modern economies.
“AI is one of the most powerful forces shaping the world today. It is not a clever app or a single model; it is essential infrastructure, like electricity and the internet,” Huang said.
That framing points to a long-term buildout that extends beyond technology companies into energy, manufacturing and global supply chains, with Nvidia aiming to sit at the centre of that transformation.
- With inputs from Bloomberg.