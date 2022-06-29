Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai issued a resolution to appoint the Board of Directors of “Salik” (PJSC). The Board will be chaired by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer.
Other members of the Board include: Abdulmohsen Ibrahim Abdulrahman, the Vice Chairman; Maitha bin Uday; Mohammed Yousuf Al Mudharreb; Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad; Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi; and Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi.
The new resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
The company will have legal, financial and administrative autonomy to carry out its activities and achieve its objectives, in line with the provisions of the new Law, and other relevant Dubai legislations.
Under the new law, existing toll gates in Dubai can be removed or modified and new toll gates can also be added subject to a Decree issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and after RTA conducts a comprehensive traffic study in coordination with Salik.