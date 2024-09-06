Apple Inc.’s most important event of the year takes place Monday, when the company will roll out its latest iPhones and set the stage for a new artificial intelligence platform.

The event kicks off from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple doesn’t typically hold this event on a Monday, but the earlier timing lets the company get out ahead of an eventful Tuesday: There’s a US presidential debate that day, and the European Commission is slated to announce a decision on whether Apple has to pay $14 billion in taxes stemming from a longstanding agreement with Ireland.

The most significant product announcement will be the iPhone 16 line, but the company is also preparing major updates to both the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple Intelligence “- a new suite of AI tools that includes an updated Siri digital assistant “- also will feature prominently. The theme of the event, “It’s Glowtime,” is a reference to Siri’s new interface.

The stakes are high for Apple, which looks to prove to both consumers and Wall Street that it’s now a major player in generative artificial intelligence. But the company’s AI technology is still a work in progress. Apple Intelligence has faced numerous delays, and many key features won’t arrive until next year. For now, the technology is focused on summarizing messages and notifications, rather than matching the dazzling interactivity of rival systems.

Even so, Monday’s updates will breathe new life into products that sit at the heart of the Apple device lineup and generate roughly 60 per cent of the company’s annual revenue. They also drive consumer spending on services, an increasingly vital source of sales. Apple’s finances could use the boost. The company has only just begun to emerge from its longest sales slump in decades.

New devices

At Monday’s presentation, Apple will launch the following products: iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other products.

Apple fans can look forward to four new iPhones, featuring design changes and confirming the processor. Other upgrades such as camera changes and the full scope of Apple Intelligence is also expected to the discussed.

Fans can also look forward to Apple Watch models, Series 10 and Ultra 3, and there is talks about a new Apple Watch SE as well. Pricing for all will be revealed. Moreover, new AirPods are on the way, perhaps two versions of the entry-level rather than the Pro variety.

Leadership changes

Last month, Apple announced that its chief financial officer Luca Maestri will transition from his role on January 1, next year. Maestri will continue to lead the Corporate Services teams, including information systems and technology, information security, and real estate and development, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. As part of a planned succession, Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will become Chief Financial Officer and join the executive team.