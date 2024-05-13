About 77.6 per cent of UAE Nationals use NAFIS for job searches. And 52.3 per cent of surveyed employers prefer hiring UAE Nationals permanently. According to the report, 31.8 per cent are open to a mixed approach or hiring on a permanent and contractual basis.

This initiative between TASC and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) comes in the wake of unprecedented results in Emiratisation within the private sector.

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Founder and CEO of TASC Outsourcing, said, “Going beyond the current integration of Emiratis into the workforce, we understand that an impressive 72.47 per cent of candidates surveyed are willing to join both the public and private sector, indicating a workforce ready and eager to contribute.”

He said, “Also, 78 per cent of employers surveyed are set to welcome up to 10 UAE National professionals. These statistics signal increased initiatives to make Emiratisation an integral part of work culture in the UAE.”

Increased initiatives to make Emiratisation an integral part of work culture in the UAE are needed, says Mahesh Shahdapuri, pictured with Abbas Ali, TASC's Chief Growth Officer. Image Credit: Supplied

There has been a 170 per cent increase in UAE national employees joining private companies since the inception of the Nafis programme in 2021, said MoHRE. There has also been a 96 per cent increase in companies employing UAE Nationals during this period, MoHRE added.

Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of National Human Resources Development and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy, said, “Our shared dedication toward Emiratisation is helping us embrace a multifaceted approach to professional advancements for the UAE nationals.”

He explained, “By investing in our nationals’ education and skill development, we are addressing immediate employment needs and laying the foundation for a resilient and prosperous future.”

Jobs UAE nationals are seeking

Employers surveyed revealed that they are focussing their Emiratisation efforts on various roles, strongly emphasising customer service (42.4 per cent) and sales and marketing (42.05 per cent). Operations roles have also received significant attention, with 33.5 percent of employers seeking UAE Nationals to fulfil these positions.

The ‘Making Emiratisation A Success Guidebook’ for 2024 provides comprehensive insights into labour laws, regulations, government initiatives, and the current hiring trends in the job market for UAE nationals.