The acquisition of Glasshouse is a decisive step in establishing Türkiye as a key new market. This expansion follows the company's successful market entries into Saudi Arabia in 2019 and Egypt in 2023, reinforcing its position as a formidable player in the regional digital transformation market.

Established in 2004, GlassHouse Technologies provides managed cloud, data backup, business continuity, and SAP infrastructure services. With a team of over 150 employees and offices in Türkiye, South Africa, and Qatar, GlassHouse serves more than 2,000 enterprises, including nine of the top ten banks in Türkiye.

As a partner for industry giants like Dell Technologies, and SAP, GlassHouse's capabilities extend to on-premise backup and managed services, private sovereign cloud solutions, customer private cloud management, and SAP professional services.

"The acquisition reinforces our capabilities in private cloud and managed services, and also bolsters our overall value proposition, with the addition of SAP capabilities and vertical expertise in financial services segment to e& enterprise portfolio," the company said in a statement.

Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise, said: “Following our expansions into Saudi Arabia and Egypt, this acquisition underscores our commitment to entering high-growth markets and advancing our cloud innovations and services as we aim to become a MENA leader in end-to-end digital solutions. Türkiye”, `s dynamic market offers tremendous potential, and integrating Glasshouse into our portfolio will significantly enhances our capabilities.”