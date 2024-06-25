e& enterprise, the digital transformation vertical of e&, acquired 100 per cent acquisition of GlassHouse, a Türkiye-based provider of managed cloud, business continuity and SAP Infrastructure services.
The acquisition of Glasshouse is a decisive step in establishing Türkiye as a key new market. This expansion follows the company's successful market entries into Saudi Arabia in 2019 and Egypt in 2023, reinforcing its position as a formidable player in the regional digital transformation market.
Established in 2004, GlassHouse Technologies provides managed cloud, data backup, business continuity, and SAP infrastructure services. With a team of over 150 employees and offices in Türkiye, South Africa, and Qatar, GlassHouse serves more than 2,000 enterprises, including nine of the top ten banks in Türkiye.
As a partner for industry giants like Dell Technologies, and SAP, GlassHouse's capabilities extend to on-premise backup and managed services, private sovereign cloud solutions, customer private cloud management, and SAP professional services.
"The acquisition reinforces our capabilities in private cloud and managed services, and also bolsters our overall value proposition, with the addition of SAP capabilities and vertical expertise in financial services segment to e& enterprise portfolio," the company said in a statement.
Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise, said: “Following our expansions into Saudi Arabia and Egypt, this acquisition underscores our commitment to entering high-growth markets and advancing our cloud innovations and services as we aim to become a MENA leader in end-to-end digital solutions. Türkiye”, `s dynamic market offers tremendous potential, and integrating Glasshouse into our portfolio will significantly enhances our capabilities.”
Alp Bağrıaçık, CEO, Glasshouse, said: “It has been great working with Mediterra Private Equity to build GlassHouse into Türkiye’s leading IT infrastructure service company over the last 6 years. As we become part of the e& enterprise family, we will continue to serve our customers with our world class managed cloud capabilities. Being part of the e& enterprise family will allow us to benefit greatly from expanded portfolio resources as well as better geographic reach. We look forward to this new chapter of our journey.”