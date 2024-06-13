Dubai: e& enterprise announces the launch of a new contact and customer experience centre in Riyadh, marking a significant stride in support of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The Saudi Vision 2030 is a programme launched by the government in 2016, with the main aim of diversifying its economy away from the oil sector. It has three main pillars- a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

This facility aims to elevate customer experiences while making a substantial economic impact by generating more than 1,500 new jobs across various roles.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held on Sunday, attended by Raed Al Fayez, Deputy Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission for the Technology Sector, and Safa Alrashed, Deputy Minister Assistant of Capabilities Jobs Future, among other dignitaries. e& enterprise's CEO Tariq Al Anqari and a group of media representatives were also present.

Equipped with cutting-edge communication technologies, NOC control, and high-readiness data centres meeting stringent cybersecurity standards, the new facility sets benchmarks in quality, security, and business continuity.

The Contact and Customer Experience Centre in Riyadh will be run by experts in customer experience and contact center management.

The centre aims to foster an environment conducive to national talents and to bolster investment in sectors such as business outsourcing, call centers, and operational control.