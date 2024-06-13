Dubai: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), plans a $15 billion (Dh55 billion) investment in Brazil, according to a report from Reuters.

The investments will focus on sectors such as green hydrogen, infrastructure, and renewable energy, as stated by Brazil’s energy minister, Alexandre Silveira.

In another move, Manara Minerals, a joint venture involving the Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) and PIF, finalised a $2.5 billion (Dh9.1 billion) acquisition of a stake in a subsidiary of Brazil's Vale.

As part of its Vision 2030 strategy, Saudi Arabia has prioritised the mining industry for growth, aiming to tap into its estimated $2.5 trillion (Dh9.1 trillion) mineral wealth, based on exploration covering 30 per cent of the country’s mineral-rich areas.