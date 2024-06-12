Dubai: Saudi Arabia launches an integrated technical system to monitor the real-time movement of public transport vehicles within Mecca and Medina, aiming to ensure the safety and security of Hajj pilgrims this year.
This initiative, introduced for the first time by the country’s Public Transport Authority, includes a mobile control and monitoring centre that uses sensors distributed on all main roads to track public transport vehicles in real time within Mecca and Medina.
The system will measure the traffic density of vehicles on the paths designated for pilgrims during the Hajj season, allowing for the strategic deployment of manpower and field observers according to real-time needs.
Additionally, the system will inspect vehicles using 360-degree cameras located in the control centre.
The mobile control and monitoring center has been developed by specialised Saudi professionals, utilising the latest technologies.