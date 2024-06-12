Dubai: Passengers traveling with Riyadh Air, the second flagship carrier of Saudi Arabia, can look forward to smoother cross-border payment experiences due to a recent agreement with CellPoint Digital.

CellPoint Digital is a payment orchestration company with alternative payment methods that allow airlines to stay flexible and competitive in a dynamic payment landscape.

This new partnership is set to provide the airline with cutting-edge payment technology, supporting its digital-first business strategy and distinguishing it as it gears up for commercial operations in 2025, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Riyadh Air will implement CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform to efficiently handle both local and international transactions.

This initiative aligns with the Public Investment Fund-owned carrier’s ambition to become the world’s most innovative airline, adopting sustainable practices and setting new benchmarks for reliability, comfort, and hospitality.

The partnership also supports Riyadh Air’s vision to revolutionise the Saudi Arabian commercial aviation market, currently dominated by legacy carriers, by introducing innovative solutions.