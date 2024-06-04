Dubai: The CEO of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Loia Fadel Muqames, has resigned. It is effective from Thursday, June 6.
Ahmed Khalid Al Duwaisan, the general manager of corporate banking, will act as interim CEO along with his current duties, according to Al Ahli Bank.
In a filing to Boursa Kuwait, the bank announced that Muqames, who has held the position since April 2020, has resigned without providing an official reason.
Established in 2014, Boursa Kuwait is the operator of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, the national stock market of Kuwait.