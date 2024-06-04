Dubai: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, is expanding its global partnerships as it prepares for its launch next year.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air has signed MOUs with Singapore Airlines and Air China. Partnerships could see work on interline services, code shares, frequent flyer programs and cargo services.

Additionally, agreements with an Indian airline for long-haul routes and an American airline are in the works.

Set to commence operations in the middle of next year, Riyadh Air aims to step into sectors traditionally dominated by regional giants like Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Last year, Riyadh Air secured agreements with Turkish Airlines and Saudia, the Kingdom’s national carrier.