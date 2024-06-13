Dubai: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company extends its contract with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Bupa Arabia is a Saudi-owned and publicly traded company
SABIC is a Saudi chemical manufacturing company. Seventy per cent of SABIC's shares are owned by Saudi Aramco. It is active in petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial polymers and fertilizers, headquartered in Riyadh, founded in 1976.
Bupa Arabia will continue to provide health insurance coverage to SABIC employees and their families for the next year, starting from July 5, this year, according to a statement filed with the bourse.
This contract is anticipated to contribute more than 10 per cent of Bupa Arabia’s gross written premium (GWP) for 2023, which totaled $4.4 billion (Dh16.1 billion).