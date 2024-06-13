SABIC is a Saudi chemical manufacturing company. Seventy per cent of SABIC's shares are owned by Saudi Aramco. It is active in petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial polymers and fertilizers, headquartered in Riyadh, founded in 1976.

Bupa Arabia will continue to provide health insurance coverage to SABIC employees and their families for the next year, starting from July 5, this year, according to a statement filed with the bourse.