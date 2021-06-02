Dubai: Lootah Group is making an entry in UAE’s healthcare sector in a partnership with Santhigiri, India’s Ayurveda medicine group.
The first healthcare venture, Santhigiri Holistic Health Center, will be in Motor City Dubai and scheduled to open early next month. Keeping Ayurveda as the prime modality of treatment, other specialties such as homeopathy, acupuncture and osteopathy will also be provided.
Based in Kerala, the Santhigiri Group has nine Wellness Centers, 30 Ayurveda and siddha hospitals, over 600 out-patient Clinics, two Medical Colleges and four para-medical Institutes in India and abroad. In addition, it manufactures over 500 Ayurveda and siddha medicines.
“People are increasingly shifting to a preventive healthcare approach as Ayurveda and other alternative medicines are gaining increased prominence,” said Ibrahim Saeed Ahmed Lootah, Chairman of Lootah Group. “Moreover, with the global Ayurvedic market expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.14 per cent, it was only natural for us to mark our presence in this growing industry.”
The partnership is in line with World Health Organization’s strategic objectives for 2023, which states integrating traditional, complementary and alternative medicine within healthcare delivery. The Dubai entity plans is to expand to other GCC countries with one center each in every country in the next five years. It is also looking to cater to the increasing medical tourism requirements by making UAE a destination of choice for patients, even for alternate treatments.